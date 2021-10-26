Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $33.91 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,037 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.65% of nVent Electric worth $33,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 55.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVT opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.51 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

