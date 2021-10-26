Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $46.23 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 756,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,352 shares during the quarter. SPX accounts for about 1.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $46,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SPX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

