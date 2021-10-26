Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Reduces Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,410 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Clearwater Paper worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,815,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,300,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 265,687 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLW opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $710.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

