Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Trims Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,798,339 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 896,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

