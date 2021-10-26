Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.35-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-$6.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.33. 8,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,946. Crane has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

