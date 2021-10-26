Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,291,728 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 102.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.97% of Evergy worth $273,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

