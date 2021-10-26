Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,410 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $222,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $652.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $658.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.12 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

