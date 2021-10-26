Credit Suisse Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $104.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,162,336.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock valued at $193,710,278.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.