Credit Suisse Group Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $95.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

