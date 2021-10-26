Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$6.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.04.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

