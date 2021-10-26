Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 394.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 410 ($5.36).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON:CRST traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 366 ($4.78). 281,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,344. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 720.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £940.33 million and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

