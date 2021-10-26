CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 39.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $169,482.94 and $1,482.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,798,335 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

