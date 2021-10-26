Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.00.

CROX stock opened at $155.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Crocs has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $163.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Crocs by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,936,000 after buying an additional 149,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

