Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

CRR.UN opened at C$18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.78 and a 12-month high of C$18.68.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.78.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.