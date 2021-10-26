CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CFB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.31. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,722. The stock has a market cap of $729.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

