Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.
CCK stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,810. Crown has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00.
In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
