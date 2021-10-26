Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

CCK stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,810. Crown has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.