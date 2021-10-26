Cryptaur Market Cap Achieves $3.18 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00211820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00103661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

