CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.52

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.52 and traded as high as $50.86. CSG Systems International shares last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 93,308 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.91.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

