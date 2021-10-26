CUE Protocol (CUE) 1-Day Volume Tops $80.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $274,827.46 and approximately $80.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $36.08 or 0.00058213 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00102144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,012.82 or 1.00052139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.53 or 0.06643271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021608 BTC.

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

