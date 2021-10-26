Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del Sells 1,167 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.91. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 229.08 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Barclays lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

