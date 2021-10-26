CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 0.9% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00044878 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,652.19 or 1.00130667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00319927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.