Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 3,531 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Mills by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,611,000 after buying an additional 1,091,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

