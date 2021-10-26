Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a 570.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSEEY opened at $5.75 on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

