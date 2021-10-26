Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 101,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

