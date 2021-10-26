Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 101,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.