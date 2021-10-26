David Loren Neuhauser Purchases 43,300 Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Stock

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 43,300 shares of AEX Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$25,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,296.90.

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Loren Neuhauser purchased 14,000 shares of AEX Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$7,700.00.

Shares of CVE AEX traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.56. 28,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,502. The stock has a market cap of C$99.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. AEX Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.79.

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEX Gold Company Profile

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

