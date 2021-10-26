DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

