Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $507,264.74 and approximately $1,126.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00213013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00103918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.