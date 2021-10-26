Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,853. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $385.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $240.86 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

