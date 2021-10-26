DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.24

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $5,378.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00023118 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00017500 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,583,691 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

