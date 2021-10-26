Dent Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42.67 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $600.98 million and $42.67 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00211820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00103661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

