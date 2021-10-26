Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,751,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $14,202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $6,392,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

