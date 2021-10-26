Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 79.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 107,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $884.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $42.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.