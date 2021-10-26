Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 10,500 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 977.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HHR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 7,822.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 400,650 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

