Deutsche Bank AG Sells 207,744 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,744 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.