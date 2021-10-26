Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,163 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 17.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 68.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter worth about $5,091,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $237.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

