Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 152.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. 184,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,048,695. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 225.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

