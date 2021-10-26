DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 812 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,189,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,131,000 after purchasing an additional 239,459 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 809,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

