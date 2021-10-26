DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

