DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $118,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average is $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

