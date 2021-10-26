DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $631,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $822,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $926.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.71.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

