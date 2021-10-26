DF Dent & Co. Inc. Takes $6.98 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 87,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 250.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WNS by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WNS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

NYSE WNS opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

