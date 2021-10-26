DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.