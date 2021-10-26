Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $317.76 million for the quarter.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

