Diametric Capital LP Increases Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.33% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HALL opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

