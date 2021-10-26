Diametric Capital LP Invests $118,000 in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 75.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quantum by 84.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 643.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 626,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,386 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum by 29.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Fichthorn purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

