Diametric Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,191 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

SILJ opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

