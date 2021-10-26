Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $114.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

