Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes."

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSX. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,286. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $489.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

