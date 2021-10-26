Diker Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,000. The Trade Desk makes up approximately 5.1% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

