Diker Management LLC Takes Position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 141,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Taboola.com makes up 0.6% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. Analysts expect that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBLA. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.